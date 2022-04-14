AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $5.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AN opened at $100.46 on Thursday. AutoNation has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 55,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $5,487,084.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 196,846 shares of company stock valued at $20,172,605. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,553,000 after acquiring an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after acquiring an additional 39,642 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 415.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,734,000 after acquiring an additional 315,394 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

