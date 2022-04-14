AutoNation (AN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $5.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AutoNation to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AN stock opened at $100.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AutoNation by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AutoNation by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

