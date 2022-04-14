AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoWeb from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered AutoWeb from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

AutoWeb stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.28. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative return on equity of 36.27% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kokino LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About AutoWeb (Get Rating)

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

