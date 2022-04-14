Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.91.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAH opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. The company has a market capitalization of $602.22 million and a PE ratio of -5.26. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

