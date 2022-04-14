Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVGR. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Avinger from $40.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

AVGR stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 145,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.50. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $29.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.59.

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The medical device company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26). Avinger had a negative net margin of 171.88% and a negative return on equity of 117.96%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avinger by 52,153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,563 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 256,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

