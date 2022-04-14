Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA) Short Interest Up 191.6% in March

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AHPA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the March 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHPA. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $9,278,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,747,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,000. 12.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.02.

Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing businesses in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.