Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on AVVIY shares. Barclays cut Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 470 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.91) to GBX 520 ($6.78) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.50.
OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.
Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.
