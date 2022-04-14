Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the March 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVVIY shares. Barclays cut Aviva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Investec cut Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aviva from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 470 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 530 ($6.91) to GBX 520 ($6.78) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $482.50.

Get Aviva alerts:

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aviva has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.3734 per share. This represents a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Aviva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.