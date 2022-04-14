AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $56.69. 395,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $61.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.78. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 305,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,668,000 after acquiring an additional 807,850 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $43,634,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $27,498,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AXIS Capital by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 503,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in AXIS Capital by 48.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after purchasing an additional 448,777 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

