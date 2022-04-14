AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Cut to $31.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $50.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AZEK. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AZEK from $47.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley lowered their target price on AZEK from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.82.

AZEK stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.83. AZEK has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AZEK will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul J. Kardish purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $276,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine bought 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AZEK in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 3,690.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

