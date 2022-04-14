B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the March 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $2.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.82 and a 12-month high of $5.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,719 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 10.12% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

