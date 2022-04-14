B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.52 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.65.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $57,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $131,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 879.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $72,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $67,446,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth $44,543,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

