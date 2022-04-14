B. Riley Comments on Core Scientific, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Core Scientific in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CORZ. Zacks Investment Research raised Core Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
About Core Scientific (Get Rating)
Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Scientific (CORZ)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.