B. Riley Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Neutral

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $138.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $175.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SWKS. Mizuho decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.33.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $122.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.12. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,782,100. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

