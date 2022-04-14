B. Riley Lowers Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Price Target to $75.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $91.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 62.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ATLC. JMP Securities cut their price target on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.28 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.57. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.26.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $216.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

