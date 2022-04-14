B. Riley Lowers Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Price Target to $58.00

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $176.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Swanson sold 3,699 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $180,881.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $76,989.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the third quarter worth $77,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

