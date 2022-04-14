B. Riley Lowers Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Price Target to $34.00

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close.

BPRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

BPRN opened at $29.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $196.38 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.58. Bank of Princeton has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $32.05.

Bank of Princeton ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

