B. Riley Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $16.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.
Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New York Community Bancorp (Get Rating)
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.