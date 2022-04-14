B. Riley Lowers New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Price Target to $16.00

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.92. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $14.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

