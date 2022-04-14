B. Riley Lowers Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Price Target to $36.00

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at B. Riley from $38.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $30.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.10. Peoples Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $860.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.13 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

