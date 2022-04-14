B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,900 shares, an increase of 118,800.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,320,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BTDG opened at $0.00 on Thursday. B2Digital has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get B2Digital alerts:

B2Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Digital, Inc engages in the provision of full service live sports events. The firm aims to create and develop minor league champions. It also develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, pay-per-view, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.