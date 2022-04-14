B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$603,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,243,669.41.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$6.18 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$4.21 and a one year high of C$6.63. The company has a market cap of C$6.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.10.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$657.84 million. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.88.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

