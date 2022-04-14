BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BABB stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.08. BAB has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 12.34%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. BAB’s payout ratio is currently 80.02%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

