BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BABB stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.08. BAB has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 12.34%.
BAB Company Profile (Get Rating)
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand consists of daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.
