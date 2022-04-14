BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Announces Dividend of $0.77

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7703 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $39.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.92. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $27.51 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAESY. DZ Bank lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 710 ($9.25) to GBX 830 ($10.82) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 860 ($11.21) in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BAE Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $575.67.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

