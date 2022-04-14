Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.
BIDU has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. China Renaissance Securities raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.28.
BIDU stock opened at $134.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu has a 12 month low of $102.18 and a 12 month high of $222.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.80 and its 200 day moving average is $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
