Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the March 15th total of 1,551,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.11. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $1.80.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. provides retail and commercial banking services primarily in Italy. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, and Wealth Management segments. The company offers funding and lending services, insurance products, financial advisory, and electronic payment services; financial and non-financial services; wealth management and financial planning services; advice on non-financial services, such as tax planning, real estate, art, and legal advisory; fiduciary and trust services; and digital banking services.

