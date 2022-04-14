Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGF) Short Interest Down 66.5% in March

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGFGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,341,100 shares, a decrease of 66.5% from the March 15th total of 36,785,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,127.8 days.

BPCGF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Banco Comercial Português from €0.13 ($0.14) to €0.14 ($0.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Banco Comercial Português from €0.19 ($0.21) to €0.17 ($0.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of BPCGF opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average is $0.19. Banco Comercial Português has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

Banco Comercial PortuguÃªs, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services under the Millennium bcp brand. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments. The company offers a range of financial products and services, including current accounts, payment systems, savings and investment products, and private banking services; and asset management and investment banking services, such as mortgage loans, consumer credit, commercial banking, leasing, factoring and insurance, and others.

