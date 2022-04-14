BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,900 shares, a growth of 981.8% from the March 15th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,246,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

BDORY stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.63.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 5.96%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is 10.24%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.