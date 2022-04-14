Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.17% from the company’s previous close.

CIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. Bancolombia has a 12-month low of $27.64 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.29.

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.61. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 17,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 9.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

