Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Plans Dividend of $0.29

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of BKKLY opened at $20.28 on Thursday. Bangkok Bank Public has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.56.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

