Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in March

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Bangkok Bank Public stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $23.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th.

About Bangkok Bank Public (Get Rating)

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.