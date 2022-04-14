Bank of America Lowers Masco (NYSE:MAS) to Underperform

Bank of America downgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $75.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Masco from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.08.

MAS stock opened at $50.45 on Monday. Masco has a 1 year low of $49.39 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average of $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masco will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $196,210,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 752.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $158,583,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,768,000 after acquiring an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

