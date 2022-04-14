Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Short Interest Down 88.9% in March

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the March 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
BDGSF stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. Bank of Georgia Group has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.
About Bank of Georgia Group (Get Rating)
