Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.33.

BKRIY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.17) to €5.80 ($6.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue downgraded Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of BKRIY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $7.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.