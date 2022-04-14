Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $275.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $274.20 million and the highest is $276.70 million. Bank OZK posted sales of $266.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Bank OZK’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank OZK by 4,707.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 168,544 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.85%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

