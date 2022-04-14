Bank OZK (OZK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

OZK opened at $40.33 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,505,000 after acquiring an additional 40,211 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Bank OZK by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after purchasing an additional 148,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank OZK by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Bank OZK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OZK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Bank OZK Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.