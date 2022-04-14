BankUnited (BKU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $251.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $42.74 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.35%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 40,654 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares during the period. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

