BankUnited (BKU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect BankUnited to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect BankUnited to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Shares of BKU opened at $42.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $42.66. BankUnited has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKU. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 40,654 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 12,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.