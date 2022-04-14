Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRANF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Baran Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $2.50.
About Baran Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baran Group (BRANF)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Baran Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baran Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.