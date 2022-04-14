Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baran Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRANF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRANF opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. Baran Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $2.50.

About Baran Group

Baran Group Ltd provides engineering, technology, telecommunication, and construction solutions worldwide. Its solutions include feasibility studies, engineering and design, permitting and validation, construction and site management, procurement and construction management, project management and control, operation and maintenance, turnkey, project financing, and related services.

