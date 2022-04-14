Barclays Increases Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Price Target to $97.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.88.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 875,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,146 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 255,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.