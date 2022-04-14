Barclays Increases Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $110.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $110.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total transaction of $703,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,986,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,871,000 after acquiring an additional 34,237 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,253,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,360,000 after purchasing an additional 235,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

