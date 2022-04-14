Barclays Lowers Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target to $70.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

ALRM opened at $61.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.09. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $95.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.01.

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $135,544.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,338 shares of company stock worth $841,676. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,835,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at $42,348,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 294,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after purchasing an additional 202,964 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.