Barclays Lowers Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$34.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$25.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.18.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial stock opened at C$26.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.95 billion and a PE ratio of 7.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$22.76 and a 12-month high of C$28.09.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 23.7993266 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$573,104.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,574.71. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$347,838.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.