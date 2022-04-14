Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.49) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 2,800 ($36.49) to GBX 2,300 ($29.97) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.69).

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,079 ($27.09) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,767 ($23.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,703 ($35.22). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,011.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,171.60.

In other Hikma Pharmaceuticals news, insider Douglas Hurt bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,954 ($25.46) per share, with a total value of £29,310 ($38,193.90). Also, insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.91), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($712,353.71).

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.