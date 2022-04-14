Barclays Trims Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Target Price to GBX 360

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 360 ($4.69) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.00.
Shares of DOCMF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.
