Barclays Trims Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Target Price to GBX 360

Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 480 ($6.25) to GBX 360 ($4.69) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Dr. Martens to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.00.

Get Dr. Martens alerts:

Shares of DOCMF stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 805. Dr. Martens has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.