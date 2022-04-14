Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 2,600.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, insider Edward P. Grace III bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCI. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCI opened at $15.09 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.73.

About Barings Corporate Investors (Get Rating)

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.