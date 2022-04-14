Barrington Research Comments on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $810.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. Cross Country Healthcare has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $30.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.86.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 492.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $100,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

