Barrington Research Weighs in on Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.68 million, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. The company had revenue of $640.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 138.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,332,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 675,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 66,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare (Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.