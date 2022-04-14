Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €64.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($78.26) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($82.61) target price on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €74.00 ($80.43) price target on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.03 ($79.38).

Get Basf alerts:

Shares of BAS opened at €51.34 ($55.80) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47. Basf has a twelve month low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a twelve month high of €72.84 ($79.17). The company has a market cap of $47.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.