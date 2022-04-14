Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €67.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been given a €67.50 ($73.37) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.48% from the company’s current price.

BAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €74.00 ($80.43) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Basf in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price target on Basf in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €73.03 ($79.38).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €51.34 ($55.80) on Tuesday. Basf has a 1-year low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a 1-year high of €72.84 ($79.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.36.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

