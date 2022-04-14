Basf (ETR:BAS) PT Set at €72.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €72.00 ($78.26) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($63.04) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($67.39) price target on Basf in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €64.00 ($69.57) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on Basf in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Basf in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €73.03 ($79.38).

Shares of BAS opened at €51.34 ($55.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion and a PE ratio of 8.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is €57.73 and its 200 day moving average is €61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.75. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €47.23 ($51.34) and a fifty-two week high of €72.84 ($79.17).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

