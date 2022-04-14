Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the March 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €111.00 ($120.65) to €107.00 ($116.30) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $27.69 on Thursday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $39.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

